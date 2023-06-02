Prayagraj: Registration for PhD begins in UPRTOU, for the first time students will be able to do research in Mathematics and Zoology

Prayagraj: PhD admission process has started in regular mode for the academic session 2023-24 in Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU). For the first time PhD will be done in Mathematics and Zoology in the University. This decision has been taken after the appointment of new professors in these subjects.

The process of payment of examination fee and online registration for PhD entrance examination has started in UPRTOU, Prayagraj. All the information in this regard is available on the University website www.uprtou.ac.in. Coordinator of PhD Entrance Examination Committee Prof. According to PK Pandey, the last date for submission of online registration and entrance examination fee has been fixed as June 25.

Along with this, applications for the entrance examination including late fee will be accepted till July 3. Applicants will be given time from July 4 to 9 to make corrections in case of errors in the online application. The admit cards of the candidates for the entrance test will be made online by July 18. It is being told that the proposed date of PhD entrance examination has been fixed on 25th July. And the result of the entrance exam will be released on July 31.

For the academic session 2023-24, admission will be taken on 59 PhD seats available in 15 subjects conducted in the university in regular mode. According to media in-charge Dr. Prabhat Chandra Mishra, Vice Chancellor Prof. Seema Singh, Prof. for the successful conduct of PhD entrance examination. Coordinator to PK Pandey, Prof. PhD Entrance Examination Committee 2023 has been constituted by nominating JP Yadav as co-coordinator, Dr. Dinesh Singh and Dr. Satish Chandra Jaisal as members and Exam Controller DP Singh as member secretary. The committee will solve the problems related to the candidates, their curiosity and other points.

One post each of Professor has been appointed in the subject of Mathematics and Zoology in the University. Due to this, PhD studies are going to start in both these subjects from this year itself. Admission will be taken on four seats each for PhD in both the subjects.

Subject and seat status in the university

Pedagogy – 13

Computer Science – 06

Hindi and Modern Indian Languages ​​- 05

Mathematics – 04

Zoology – 04

Journalism and Mass Communication – 04

Nutrition Food and Dietetics – 03

Medieval and Modern History – 03

Sanskrit and Prakrit language – 03

Statistics – 03

Geography – 03

Political Science – 02

Commerce – 02

Business Administration and Business Management – 02

Ancient Indian History and Archeology – 02

