Prayut Chan, who was in power in Thailand after military coup, announced his retirement from politics

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan Ocha, who has been in power for nearly nine years since a military coup in 2014, announced his retirement from politics following his party’s defeat in the elections.Ocha made the announcement at a time When his political party finished fifth in the general election held in May. Ocha’s party got only 36 seats in the country’s 500-member House of Representatives.

Ocha was a former army commander

Ocha, 69, a former army commander, made the announcement on the Facebook account of the ‘Ruam Thai Song Chart’ or ‘United Thai National Party’. Ocha was the party’s prime ministerial candidate. He said, “I announce my retirement from politics by resigning as a member of the United Thai Nation. I appeal to party leaders, officials and members to continue their political activities with a strong ideology of protecting institutions, nation, religion etc. and to take responsibility for the people of Thailand.

New Prime Minister may be selected on Thursday

He did not give information about the reasons for his retirement from politics. Ocha said, “In the last nine years as the Prime Minister, I worked with full commitment to protect the country, religion etc.” The new Prime Minister can be selected in the Parliament on Thursday.

