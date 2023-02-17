Pre-production Lada Vesta NG began to be produced in the basic version

Pre-production versions of Lada Vesta NG cars began to be produced at the plant in the basic configuration. This was announced on February 17 by the Avtograd News group on the VKontakte social network.

According to the community, most of the cars began to roll off the assembly line in the basic version, which includes airbags, ABS, air conditioning, power windows and electrically adjustable rear-view mirrors.

Cars are painted in two colors – white and silver. According to some reports, this is a consequence of a slight shortage of paints and varnishes at the enterprise. As for the engine, the cars are equipped with a 90-horsepower 1.6-liter engine, which is put on the Granta model. The motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

According to Avtograd News, the plant is trying to increase the volume of pre-series production of the model in order to fine-tune the entire production chain before the official start of the Lada Vesta NG assembly, which is scheduled for March 2023.

On February 16, it became known that, according to some reports, AvtoVAZ, with the start of conveyor production of Lada Vesta NG, can produce up to 100 thousand cars of the flagship model, the Atypical AvtoVAZ group reported on the VKontakte social network. The company noted that the start of production of the model is scheduled for March 2023.