Pre teaser release of the film ‘Animal’

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ is in great discussion among the fans. This film has been in discussion since last one year and now its pre-teaser has been released. Ranbir Kapoor is seen in action mode in this. The style of the actor looks completely different. Dhoti, Kurta and Farsa in hand and fire in the eyes are asking the enemies to be careful. Now this pre teaser of the film ‘Animal’ is going viral on social media.

A Punjabi song is playing in the background of this pre teaser video. People in some Punjabi getup are seen standing with red colored axes. At the same time a man in dhoti-kurta enters, who attacks the enemy with an ax in his hand. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was mostly seen doing romantic and comedy films. However, now he is seen in full action mode and will be seen cutting rivers of blood with an axe.

It is being said in the video that the teaser of this film will be released soon. Now the pre-teaser is so awesome, so the fans are guessing that how much action will be seen in the teaser. At present, this pre teaser has increased the curiosity of the fans. Actress Rashmika Mandanna also shared the pre-teaser video of the film on Instagram.

Sharing this video, Rashmika wrote, ‘Are you ready?’ We’re about to start. ‘Animal’ has only two months left. The film ‘Animal’ will release on August 11. Talking about this film, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen working together on the big screen for the first time. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Saurabh Shukla and Anil Kapoor.