Pregnant woman thrown out of hospital for not giving money in Aligarh, orders for investigation after delivery in the bushes

Aligarh News: Aligarh In this, the people of the health department have done the work of embarrassing both humanity and their profession. When the pregnant woman did not pay one thousand rupees, the family members were forced to get her delivered in the fields.

A pregnant woman was thrown out of the Community Health Center for not giving the money. On the other hand, due to labor pain, the delivery of the woman was done in the bushes outside the Community Health Center. Its video has also surfaced.

The chairman of Iglas Nagar Panchayat informed the officials of the health department about the incident. After which the woman was hurriedly taken to the women’s district hospital by ambulance. At the same time, after catching the root of the case, now the CMO of Aligarh has given instructions for strict action, after which the investigation is being done.

UP News: Prayagraj police will file a gangster case against Shaista Parveen, gang leader after Atiq Ahmed

Ramshree Devi, a resident of Iglas tehsil, told that she works in making shoes. On Friday, her daughter Suman had labor pain, after which she took her daughter to the Community Health Center, Iglas. There the staff asked him for one thousand rupees. When the woman said that she did not have the money, her daughter was refused to be admitted to the hospital. After this, when the woman started taking her daughter Suman outside the hospital, she started having labor pains. Somehow the women gave birth outside the hospital by making a wall of saree all around in the bush. Suman gave birth to a boy.

In a shameful act, the staff at the community health center of Iglas in Aligarh expelled a pregnant woman from the hospital for not giving her money. The family members were forced to get her delivered in the bushes. After catching the core of the matter, the CMO has ordered an inquiry. pic.twitter.com/TTKqAl1PfA

— sanjay singh (@sanjay_media) May 20, 2023



Some people complained to Kamlesh Sharma, chairman of Iglas Nagar Panchayat regarding the matter. The nephew of the Nagar Panchayat Chairman called the Superintendent of the Community Health Center and asked him to take immediate action. After this the ambulance reached the woman, although by the time the government help arrived, the woman had given birth. The woman has been admitted to Mohanlal Gautam Women’s Hospital.

After the matter caught fire, Chief Medical Officer Neeraj Tyagi has given instructions to take strict action against the culprits. Superintendent of Community Health Center Dr. Rohit Bhati told that the matter of negligence of the employees has come to the fore. The delivery of the woman was done in the bushes, after which she was sent to the District Women’s Hospital. Dr. Rohit Bhati told that the matter is being investigated, whoever will be guilty. Action will be taken against him.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0hPWsRVduLE)