Beijing and Washington should cooperate, confrontation does not benefit either of the two countries.

This opinion on Monday, March 13, was voiced by the new Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang.

“China and the United States can cooperate, China and the United States must cooperate, China and the United States have great potential for cooperation, and containment and suppression will not benefit anyone,” RIA Novosti quoted a senior Chinese politician as saying.

Li Qiang found it difficult to say who is trying to put a spoke in the wheel of the process of cooperation between the US and China. The politician called the economic potential of China and America “complementary”, and the interaction of countries is mutually beneficial.

SM-News news agency wrote: China has a high development momentum and has shifted its foreign policy to an anti-American track. Military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin explained why Washington does not want to strengthen China’s influence in the Asia-Pacific region. He does not believe that China is capable of attacking, but he poses a clear threat to America’s attempts to maintain world domination.

Recall that Chinese President Xi Jinping at the final meeting of the first session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of the 14th convocation told his compatriots that only the modernization and strengthening of the army can guarantee China’s security in the face of growing external threats. It is necessary to comprehensively promote the modernization of the national defense and army, make the People’s Liberation Army a reliable defense of national sovereignty, security and development interests, the Chinese leader demanded.

Beijing is able to get gigantic political “points” if its plan to resolve the military conflict in Ukraine is implemented. Aleksey Maslov, director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of Moscow State University, an orientalist, is sure of this. The specialist said that China wants to “squeeze out” the policy of Europe from the influence of the United States.

