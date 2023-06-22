Prepaid smart meter: Payment gateway being repaired, will get rid of the problem of stuck payment

Muzaffarpur: Vijay Kumar, Executive Engineer, Urban Forest Division said that the payment gateway is being repaired by the company. In the payment gateway, now three gateways will be used instead of one. After this, consumers will get rid of this problem to a great extent. For prepaid related complaints from the electricity company, consumers can call on this number 8700257077 during office hours on working days.

Consumers want grace period

Consumers say that the problem of payment during recharge in prepaid meter is not taking the name of ending. A consumer of Sakra Dubey Tola told that a day ago he recharged Rs 1000, but the money was not recharged. After this the month is last, so talk to another friend and get it recharged online. Here, a consumer of Motipur says that it has been four days, the recharge amount of Rs 500 stuck has not been returned yet. I don’t know when this problem will end. There is no grace period in this, at least one week’s grace should be given. So that if there is no money, it can be recharged by making arrangements for it.

Two girls created ruckus when the cash counter was closed

In the evening in front of the office of the electricity company located at Tilak Maidan, two young women created a ruckus. Torn the banner of the electricity company outside the gate. Told the electricians fiercely. Seeing this noise, a crowd of people passing by on the road gathered. After some time the girl returned. According to the information, both the girls had reached the electricity cash counter to recharge between 4.30 and 5.00 pm. But the cash counter was closed. His time was till 4 o’clock only. This girl told the worker there that the electricity in the house is off, recharge it. On this the employee said that the cash has been closed. In such a situation, we cannot open the counter again. Recharge yourself or get it done from an internet cafe. On this matter, the girl started narrating fiercely to the electrician. But the worker again did not respond. After this, the girl tore the banner outside the gate and left with the scooty. After the girls left, the crowd left.

said engineer

Here, in this case, the engineer said that the time of the cash counter is fixed, it cannot be opened again after the fixed limit regarding security. There are many online options for recharge, from that also they can recharge. The whole act of the girl is covered in the CCTV of the office.

