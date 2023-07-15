Preparation for 77th Independence Day celebrations started in Patna, responsibility assigned to office bearers and departments

Patna Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi held a meeting with the office bearers on Saturday regarding the preparations for the grand event of the 77th Independence Day celebrations. He said that the main state function will be held at Gandhi Maidan. All preparations should be done keeping the rain in mind. On this occasion, Inspector General of Police Rakesh Rathi instructed the police officers to strictly comply with the security standards. DM and SSP will issue joint orders for law and order monitoring and security arrangements on the occasion of Independence Day. The Commissioner and Inspector General of Police called upon the people to participate in the Independence Day celebrations with full enthusiasm.

Responsibilities assigned to officials and departments

Commissioner Kumar Ravi has entrusted the responsibility to the office bearers and departments regarding the preparation of the ceremony. The building construction department has to make complete arrangements for barricading after getting the map approved by DM and SSP. Parade inspection and break pitching will be done on the routes and entrance of tableaux. Nazarat Deputy Collector and ADM law and order are responsible for the seating arrangement of people in Gandhi Maidan. The electricity department has to keep all the high mast lights around Gandhi Maidan in working condition.

Parade rehearsals will be held from August 1 to 13.

On the occasion of Independence Day, joint parade and rehearsal will be held from August 1 to 13. Drinking water, medical team and all other necessary arrangements should be ensured during rehearsal. Apart from Gandhi Maidan, there should be special cleanliness around it. Proper arrangement of water drainage has to be maintained during rains.

Doctors will be present with ambulance near all important gates

PHED has to install water tanker as well as water ATM. Adequate number of separate temporary medical centers will be arranged for first aid. Ambulance will be deputed with doctor near all important gates. A fire brigade will be arranged to deal with the emergency situation.

Traffic plan will be made keeping in mind the works of Patna Metro

Traffic SP will make proper arrangements for traffic management. A traffic plan will be made keeping in mind the work being done by the Patna Metro Rail Corporation. Nazarat Deputy Collector DPRO under the leadership of DDC will make all arrangements for the tableaux.

were present in the meeting

DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, SSP Rajiv Mishra, Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar, all City Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police Traffic, Superintendent of Police Rural and other officials were present in the meeting.