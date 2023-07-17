Preparation for meeting of opposition leaders in Bengaluru, know which leaders will be involved

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StylW3lzUbA)

After concluding the meeting against BJP in Patna, now the second meeting of opposition parties is going to be held in Bengaluru from Monday. As the days of Lok Sabha 2024 are coming closer, all the parties are becoming alert. Tell that this meeting of the opposition, which is being held under the exercise of opposition solidarity against the BJP, will last for two days. At the same time, 26 parties will participate in this meeting. CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav will leave from Bihar on Monday to join it. Along with this, many other political stalwarts of Bihar will also attend this meeting. Let us inform that 15 parties participated in the meeting held in Patna on June 23. The purpose of this meeting is to field a common candidate against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections to be held in the year 2024. This meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Bihar and an agreement was made for the next meeting. 26 parties including Congress, JDU, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, JMM, TMC, CPI-ML, CPM, CPI, Jammu Kashmir National Front, DMK, AAP will participate in this meeting being held in Bengaluru.