Preparation for reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh BJP before Lok Sabha elections 2024, presidents will be changed in up to 80 percent of the districts

Lucknow. With the BJP central leadership set to appoint a new in-charge in UP this month, the state unit of the party has decided to appoint new district presidents ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is being told that about 80 percent of the existing district presidents of the party will be replaced. BJP has organizationally divided UP into six regional units and 98 districts. UP BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary had announced a 45-member team of state office-bearers and six regional presidents in March. He said that experience in organizational work and understanding of party functioning would be the criteria for selection of district presidents.

UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chowdhary says that the district units are the main organizational bodies for running the party’s activities on the ground. At present, most of the district presidents have completed their three-year term. Many of them are district heads who have been working for more than four years. In such a situation, there is a possibility of changing the president in up to 80 percent of the districts. According to the information, the selection of new district presidents has started and their names will be announced after the ongoing voter contact campaign ‘Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ ends on July 15.

Preparation for reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh BJP

The party has decided to continue with the existing leadership at the district level considering that the district presidents play an important role in the selection of candidates and management of organizational programs for the urban local body elections. The party has started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, so the party does not want any delay in the announcement of the new district presidents. The party wants the new district presidents and their teams to start working on the ground at least eight months before the Lok Sabha elections. According to sources, the central leadership is looking for a new UP in-charge, whose name is likely to be announced by the end of this month.

