Preparation of super food is going on in Seraikela-Kharsawan, cultivation will be done in about one thousand hectares

Jharkhand News: After the support of 72 countries on India’s proposal, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Nutritious Cereals. Now many events are being organized all over the world by linking it with coarse grains (super food). Preparations for this are also going on in Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Coarse grains will be cultivated on about 990 hectares of land in nine blocks of the district. For this, preparations have been started at the departmental level. In this, sorghum will be cultivated in 150 hectares, bajra in 40 hectares and paddy in 800 hectares.
Agriculture department is giving emphasis on the production of coarse grains
The Agriculture Department is laying emphasis on increasing the scope of production of food grains. On the one hand, the state government is motivating the farmers to grow millets, on the other hand awareness is also being made to reach them on the plate of the people. Coarse grains include Jowar, Bajra, Madua, Ragi, which are rich in nutrients. By using it regularly, the body’s immunity increases. It does not require much water in its cultivation. It can give good production even in less water. Their demand is more in the states located in the western part of the country.
Pulses in 34,600 hectares, target of cultivation of oilseeds in 1390 hectares
In Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a target has been set to cultivate pulses on 34,600 hectares of land and oilseeds on 1390 hectares. Pulses mainly include Arhar, Urad, Moong, Kurthi and oilseeds include groundnut, sesame, soybean, sunflower, surguja, egg etc. Along with this, there is a target of cultivating maize on 6900 hectares of land.
this is the goal
Jowar : 150 Hectares
Millet: 40 hectares
Madua: 800 hectares
Hybrid Maize : 1200 Hectares
Cultivated Maize : 3900 Hectares
Improved Maize : 1800 Hectares
Arhar: 1200 hectares
Urd : 1200 Hectares
Moong: 6500 hectares
Kurthi : 2000 Hectares
Other pulses : 2100 ha
Groundnut: 500 hectares
Sesame: 100 hectares
Soybean: 250 hectares
Sunflower : 100 Hectares
Surguja : 400 Hectares
Andi : 40 Hectares
Paddy will be cultivated in one lakh hectare in the district
On the other hand, in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, paddy will be cultivated in one lakh hectare of land this year. Block-wise target has been set by the Agriculture Department. To achieve the target, the District Agriculture Department has completed the preparations, so that the target can be achieved easily. Generally, farmers start the work of sowing paddy seeds in the fields from Rohini Nakshatra. But this year due to delay in arrival of monsoon, agricultural work could not start properly. After June 15, agricultural work will accelerate.
Kharif production target
Hybrid Paddy : 27000 Hectares
High Yielding Paddy: 46000 Hectares
Improved Paddy : 27000 Hectares
