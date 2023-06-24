Preparation to change the names of streets and localities in Varanasi, Municipal Corporation has prepared a plan to give a new identity to the city

Varanasi: Next time you come to Varanasi, don’t get confused about the names of the places, as many streets and localities in the city will soon be known by new names. For this, the Municipal Corporation has started the exercise. Proposals have also been sought from councilors in this regard. Among these, the new road, Church Road, will be named after Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan.

Along with this, Fatman Road will be recognized by the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Maqbool Alam Road Birha singer Padam Shri Hiralal Yadav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced the naming of the road after Hiralal Yadav.

Varanasi Mayor Ashok Tiwari told that Banaras is recognized in the world for religious reasons. This is an ancient city. Apart from this, Kashi has made an identity in the whole world regarding various genres including sports, literature, education.

Mainpuri: Youth commits suicide after killing five family members, police engaged in investigation

Many celebrities have contributed in bringing various genres to the global platform. Many of these have not received the desired recognition. In such a situation, the Municipal Corporation of Varanasi is considering naming roads and localities after these personalities.

If seen, there are many such routes in the city of Varanasi, whose names are not known to the new generation. Now after the new nomenclature, these routes will get a different identity. He told that it has been decided to change the names of about six roads and mohallas. Its consent has been taken in an informal meeting with the councillor. After this, there is now a preparation to instruct the municipal officers to make a proposal.

The proposal in this regard will be placed in the upcoming meeting of the Municipal Corporation. According to the Mayor, suggestions will be sought from the councilors for naming the main roads of their respective wards. Roads will be named after local personalities. He came to know that preparations are on to name Bhojubir Marg after Rajarshi Uday Pratap Judev and Pandeypur Azamgarh Marg after Munshi Premchand.

Along with this, the Municipal Corporation can take a decision soon on changing the names of major roads in areas like Sarnath, Lanka, Manduwadih, Sunderpur, Lahartara, Kajjakpura etc. The idea is going on to give a new identity to these roads by the name of which Vibhuti.

Along with this, the names of zones and subzones of Varanasi Municipal Corporation will also be changed. According to the mayor, the wards whose names have been changed in the past have given special recognition to the places there. In such a situation, now such a decision can be taken in other places also. There is an idea to keep Maulvibagh as Malviya Nagar. Preparations are on to change the name of Mahmoorganj too soon.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPh3Y1ufYsQ) nagar nigam news