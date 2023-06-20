Preparation to quench the thirst of lakhs of villagers of 138 villages in Mahoba

Mahoba 20 June (Hindustan Times). An exercise has been started to quench the thirst of lakhs of villagers of 138 villages through the Namami Gange project in Virbhoomi Mahoba. Preparations have been made to provide drinking water to the people of hundreds of villages who have been suffering for water for the last several decades before the Lok Sabha elections, under the much-awaited project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Namami Gange.

Every year there is a fight between the villagers for water in Mahoba, the Veer Bhoomi of Bundelkhand. Here, drinking water projects, which were run on the ground for the last several decades at a cost of crores of rupees, also fail in the summer season. In Mahoba city itself, common people have to worry for water during summer. There are 358 villages in the district, where people are struggling for water these days.

In thousands of villages of the entire Bundelkhand region, including Mahoba, who have been thirsty for decades, the Modi government started the Jal Jeevan Mission projects by giving a big gift to the people. To start the construction work of drinking water projects, funds worth several billion rupees have also been released to the executive institutions. Work is being done fast in Mahoba regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission project. At present, intakebels have been prepared in Urmil Dam and Belasagar. At the same time, 29 over head tanks and nine CWR tanks have also been built.

Preparing to give water to 138 villages before the Lok Sabha elections

ADM Namami Gange Project Zubair Ber informed that fast work is being done under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide pure drinking water to 358 villages in Mahoba district. So far, water supply has also been started in 220 villages through connections, while construction works have been speeded up for water supply in about 138 villages. He informed that not only will all the works of Namami Gange project be completed before the Lok Sabha elections, but all the selected villages will start getting drinking water. ADM Namami Gange Project informed that the entire project is worth Rs 974.43 crore.

Namami Gange project will become a lifeline for the villagers

Mahoba ADM Namami Gange Zubair Ber informed that construction of five drinking water projects costing Rs 974.43 crore has been completed up to 72 percent. Preparations have also been made to complete the remaining work by July 31 this year. Water supply has been started in 220 out of 358 villages selected from five drinking water projects including Urmil Dam, Kabrai, Lahchura Dam, Talaiya, while water supply will be started in the rest of the villages soon. The ADM said that these drinking water projects would prove to be lifeline for lakhs of villagers.