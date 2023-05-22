Preparation to tighten legal screws on more than four thousand madrassas in UP, evidence of illegal foreign funding found

Lucknow: Illegally running in UP madrassas But the Yogi Adityanath government will soon be seen tightening the noose. Preparations have started for this. It is being told that more than four thousand unrecognized madrassas in the state can come under the legal action of the government. The matter of funding these madrasas from abroad has come to the fore. Later the students studying here are involved in questionable activities. After the examinations of the Madrasa Board, big action of the Yogi government can be seen.

The Yogi government had conducted a survey of madrassas

The Yogi Adityanath government had conducted a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state last year. In this, information was collected on all points regarding Madrasas, so that better facilities could be provided to the students studying here along with connecting them with modern education. Along with this, an important point in the survey was about the source of income of Madrasas.

Most illegal madrassa operated near Indo-Nepal border

It is being told that 8441 madrasas were found to be running illegally in the survey. Their recognition was not taken. A large number of such madrasas were found in the districts close to the UP-Nepal border. In these, more than 500 such madrasas were found in Siddharth Nagar. At the same time, more than 400 madrasas were found in Balrampur, Bahraich and Shravasti. While 200 in Lakhimpur Kheri and 60 in Maharajganj, the number of illegal madrassas was also found in other border districts.

UP Weather Update: After the heatwave in UP, it will rain now, be ready for rain and storm from this day

Illegal foreign funding found evidence

During the survey, most of these madrasa operators talked about running their educational institutions through donations and zakat. At the same time, during the investigation, evidence of foreign funding was found in more than four thousand madrasas. It is being told that the madrassa operators told about getting funds from Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and other cities of the country. However, in reality, it has been revealed that money is coming from Saudi Arabia and other countries through these cities.

Madrasa operators could not provide documents regarding funding

The responsible officers are not telling anything openly. But, it is being said that many irregularities have been found in funding from abroad. Questions have also been raised on its purpose. Most of the funding is said to be from Dubai. Apart from this, the matter of sending money from Nepal and Bangladesh to these madrasas has also come to the fore. Many madrassa operators have not even been able to provide the correct documents of this donation. Now the madrassas which receive donations illegally will come under the purview of the government’s legal action. After this they will be scrutinized in depth.

Those who meet the standard will get recognition

On the other hand, the state government will give recognition to the madrassas which fulfill the standard, so that the children here can get modern facilities. Under the purview of the action, only those madrassas operating illegally that get foreign funding will come.

Madrasas need to be linked with modern education

According to State’s Minority Welfare Minister Dharampal Singh, the Yogi government’s aim is that like the children of other schools, the students of the minority class should also get better education in a good environment. The government is trying to give them modern education. That’s why they are being linked to computer education. However, many madrassas in the state still get funding from abroad.

Action will be taken after Madarsa Board examinations

Taking advantage of the poverty of minority children, people take them out. After this they are indulged in suspicious activities. A constant watch was maintained in this matter. The matter has also been discussed with the top officials of the police department. After the examination of the Madrasa Board, such madrasas will be clamped down by taking legal action.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6psF_3iQUg)