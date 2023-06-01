Preparations are being made to deal with water logging in Patna, prohibition on digging the road, instructions to complete the work in three days

Patna’s Divisional Commissioner Kumar Ravi has instructed the officials to complete the remaining work within three days to remove the problem of water-logging in the city during monsoon. He has prohibited other departments including Namami Gange, Budco, GAIL, Electricity Department from digging new roads in the city. The commissioner asked the officials to make the already dug roads passable. He instructed the GM of Patna Metro Rail Corporation to remove the obstruction of the drain in two days, about one kilometer from Shivam Convent School near Ram Lakhan Path, and also asked to inspect the site himself after three days.

Review meeting to deal with the situation of water-logging

On Thursday, Commissioner Kumar Ravi was holding a review meeting to tackle the water-logging situation in Patna and its nearby areas. Show cause notice has been issued to the Executive Officer of Patna City and Azimabad circle for missing from the meeting. The commissioner said that keeping in mind the monsoon, all the departments and regional offices will have to work in a planned manner. In the event of heavy rains, it is the responsibility of all the office bearers to ensure that normal life is not affected.

Legal action will be taken against those who block the drainage

Kumar Ravi talked about coordination between all the components including District Administration, Municipal Corporation, Budco, Metro, Road Construction Department, Electricity Department, Bridge Construction Corporation, NHAI, GAIL, Water Resources Department. He said that creating obstruction in drainage would be considered as criminal negligence. Legal action will be taken against such elements.

Instructions to complete blowing of manholes, catchpits, drains before monsoon

The commissioner said that before the monsoon, cleaning of catchpits, manholes and underground drains, removal of encroachments from drains, drain blowing etc. should be completed. The investigation of the blowing of all the big nine drains should be completed in time.

Bihar: Miscreants edited and made objectionable photo-video of JDU MP, sent and demanded extortion of two crores

QRT deployed by dividing all 75 wards into 19 zones

In the review meeting, Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar told that QRT has been deployed by dividing 75 wards of Municipal Corporation into 19 zones to prevent water-logging during monsoon. There will be other types of real time monitoring including water level, flow of water during monsoon. It will be monitored from the Integrated Control and Command Center. In all the zones, the work of blowing of all manholes and catchpits has been completed, including cleaning of big and small drains.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIZPplzsyhw) t)hindi news