‘Preparations are done for my court martial’, said former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad : Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said that preparations have been completed for his ‘court martial’. Earlier, the powerful army in Pakistan had said that the conspirators of the May 9 violence would be tried in military courts. A day earlier, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah had blamed Imran Khan for the May 9 violence. Violence broke out across Pakistan after his arrest in a corruption case.

Democracy and justice ended in Pakistan

According to media reports, Imran Khan was talking to the media on Thursday after appearing before the Islamabad High Court in connection with 10 different cases. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, 70, said he was aware that his case would be heard by a military court. He described the trial of a civilian in a military court as the end of democracy and justice in Pakistan.

trial in military court

In Pakistan, the English newspaper The Dawn quoted Imran Khan as saying that the trial in the military court would be illegal. Imran Khan said that they know that more than 150 cases registered against me are baseless and there is no possibility of convicting me in these fake cases. So they have decided to try me in a military court. He also dismissed speculations within the party about being sidelined and rumors of leaving Pakistan.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan’s troubles increased, case filed for murder of Supreme Court lawyer

i don’t have money to live in another country

Imran Khan said that I do not have money to live in another country, because the British pound has crossed 400 rupees (Pakistani) and I cannot afford to live there. He also dismissed rumors of an acrimonious meeting with PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, saying he had cordial relations with the former foreign minister. Earlier, Khan stayed at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Rawalpindi for four hours and answered the bureau’s questions in detail in the Al Qadir corruption case.