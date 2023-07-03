-Advertisement-
Preparations fast for the Prime Minister’s arrival in Raipur, a waterproof pandal will be installed at the venue

By News Desk
Raipur, 03 July (Hindustan Times). The Prime Minister will come to the state capital Raipur on July 7, for which the administration and the BJP have started elaborate arrangements. A huge waterproof pandal is being prepared for the meeting to be held at Science College Ground at 9.40 am on Friday.

Quoting BJP sources, it is reported that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Prime Minister, may come to Raipur on July 5. He can take a high level meeting of state BJP leaders in Raipur. In view of the Prime Minister’s arrival, last night BJP state president Arun Saw, MLA Brijmohan Agarwal and former minister Rajesh Moonat and MP Sunil Soni reached the venue and inquired about the preparations.

A squad of SPG commandos will reach Raipur just two days before the Prime Minister’s meeting. They will be stationed at the venue. Apart from Raipur SSP, more than one thousand police personnel including IG, ADG rank officers are also being put on duty for the programme.

