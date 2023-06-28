Preparations for Bakrid in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan completed, Namaz will be offered at 7:30 in the morning, entry will be from this gate

Eid-ul-Zoha (Bakrid) Preparations have been completed to offer Namaz at Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the festival to be celebrated on Thursday. Namaz will be offered at 7:30 in the morning. For this, all arrangements have been completed at Gandhi Maidan. DM Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh and SSP Rajeev Mishra have deputed magistrates and police officers at 413 places in the district to maintain law and order on Bakrid.

Action against those who spoil the environment

DM and SSP said that monitoring of law and order is the highest priority of the administration. Strict vigil will be kept on anti-social elements. Action will be taken against those who spoil the environment. He directed the officers to keep the social media monitoring cell active and to quickly refute the rumours. He has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Zoha peacefully and harmoniously.

Devotees coming by vehicle will enter through gate number four and five.

Arrangements have been made for the entry of namazis from different gates in Gandhi Maidan. The entry of the worshipers coming with the vehicle will be from gate number four and five. On the other hand, the entry of the worshipers coming on foot will be from gate number 4, 5 and 10. Parking of vehicles will be done near gate number four and five. Arrangements have been made for cleanliness, parking, law and order, water supply, lighting in Gandhi Maidan for offering Namaz.

suction machine water

Due to the rains on Wednesday morning and afternoon, water accumulated at many places in Gandhi Maidan. The accumulated water was drained out by installing a suction machine. Prabhat Ranjan, Executive Officer of Nutan Rajdhani Zone himself inspected. Sufficient number of water tankers/water ATMs have been arranged for water supply at major places in Gandhi Maidan.

Temporary police station operational, fire squad also deployed

The entry of common people was banned in Gandhi Maidan since Wednesday regarding Namaz. Common people will enter Gandhi Maidan after 12 noon on Thursday. With all the CCTV cameras operational, the temporary police station has also been made operational. An ambulance has been deputed with doctors, para medical staff and necessary life saving medicines to deal with the emergency situation. Fire squad will be stationed at Gandhi Maidan.

413 magistrates and police officers deputed for law and order

Magistrates and police officers have been deputed at 413 places in the district for law and order regarding Bakrid. Armed and lathi force has also been deployed along with them. Utmost vigilance will be exercised at sensitive places. Magistrates and police officers have been deputed at 78 places in Patna Sadar subdivision, 133 in Patna City subdivision, 61 in Danapur subdivision, 57 in Barh subdivision, 36 in Masaurhi subdivision and 48 in Paliganj subdivision. 15 reserved magistrates have been deputed in two shifts in the district control room. Five reserved magistrates have been deputed in Patna City Control Room, 10 in Danapur Sub-Divisional Control Room and two in Masaurhi Sub-Divisional Control Room. All SDOs and SDPOs have been instructed to take special vigilance at sensitive and vulnerable places. Action will be taken against anti-social elements under section 107/116/151 of IPC.

will be in charge

On Bakrid, City SP Central Vaibhav Sharma, East Patna Sandeep Singh and City SP West Rajesh Kumar, ADM Law and Order Hemant Kumar Singh will be in overall preferred charge. Rural SP Syed Imran Masood will be in the preferred charge to maintain law and order in rural areas.

District control room set up

The district administration has set up a district control room. Its phone number is 0612-2219810/2219234. Dial 112 and police control room phone number -100/9470001389, contact can be established on police helpline as required.

