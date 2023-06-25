Preparations for construction of bridge on river Ganga parallel to Vikramshila Setu in Bhagalpur started, goods being unloaded at the site

Preparation for the construction work of bridge parallel to Vikramshila Setu of Bhagalpur has been started by the agency SP Singla. The bridge across the Ganga will be constructed from the Barari side. In view of this, the agency has started bringing bridge construction equipment to the site. On Sunday, many types of equipment have been brought to the site. Still have to order some more equipment. When all the equipment will arrive at the site, the construction work of the bridge will be started. It is told that all types of equipment will be brought to the site within a week. Recently, a few days back, the encroachment of 50 meter surrounding area from Vikramshila Setu in Burari was removed. Dozens of huts were demolished. So that the materials used for bridge construction can be kept here. It was finalized in March that only SP Singla would build the bridge in Ganga.

994.31 crore will be spent on bridge construction

The four-lane bridge will be constructed in Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode. The selected work agency will have to build the bridge in 1460 days i.e., in four years. The agency got the work of building the bridge at a rate 3.75 percent more than the tender amount. In the construction of this bridge, 35.93 crore more than the tender amount of 958.38 crore, that is, 994.31 crore will be spent. At the same time, the tender amount for the year 2020 has increased from 838 crores to 156.31 crores to 994.31 crores.

Bihar: On the pretext of a police job, then raped a girl student, threatening to make the video viral…

Important things related to bridge construction

The bridge will be built in EPC mode.

Clearance has been received for the Gangetic Dolphin Sanctuary.

The work agency has got the work of building the bridge at 3.75 percent more than the tender value.

For the movement of ships, a bridge will be built at a distance of 100 meters from Spain.

994.31 crore will be spent on bridge construction

In 1460 days, the contract agency will have to build and prepare the bridge.

There will be pressure on Vikramshila bridge

With the construction of a new four-lane bridge, the pressure of vehicles on the 21-year-old Vikramshila Setu will reduce. Along with this, the life of this bridge will also increase. People will get relief from the problem of jam. At present, vehicles going to and from Jharkhand and West Bengal including Khagaria, Saharsa, Madhepura, Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar, Araria, Bhagalpur, Banka are plying through Vikramshila Setu. People are facing the problem of jam.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2pL2oFXTLA) vikramshila