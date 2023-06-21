Preparations for Pitrupaksha Mela Mahasangam 2023 begin in Gaya, the fair will begin on this day, know what will be special

Went. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of DM Dr. Thiagarajan in the Collectorate’s auditorium on Wednesday regarding the preparation of Pitrupaksha Mela Mahasangam 2023. In this the intellectuals of the city along with the office bearers of the concerned department and the priest of Vishnupad participated. During this, the DM said that starting from September 28 this year, the Pitrupaksha fair is proposed till October 14. In relation to the preparations, the DM said that the physical investigation is already expected by the senior officials of the concerned committees. Along with this, various cells have been made. Its senior officials will definitely hold weekly meetings with the office bearers and workers of their cell.

The DM said that it will be the responsibility of the housing committee to provide better accommodation to the passengers this year. Tick ​​off voice support now and create a checklist. Complete all the preparations accordingly. Assess the arrangement of toilets and drinking water in sufficient numbers at all the housing sites and police stations and submit the report to the Public Health Engineering Department by July 15 so that the PHD department can make complete arrangements for toilets and drinking water.

Tent city will be built this year also, Chandchaura will have no vehicle zone

The DM said that this year also the tent city would be constructed. Along with this, no vehicle zone will be made near Chand Chora in Vishnupad area. The DM instructed the Municipal Commissioner to conduct a survey of drains, caslabs, drains, grills, etc. from now itself, he directed the city BDO to prepare an action plan for better sanitation in Pretshila this year.

Expected cooperation in keeping Gayaji Dam clean

The DM has appealed to all the priests of the Vishnupad area that along with Pitrupaksha Mela, there will be water in the Gayaji Dam throughout the year, and cooperation is expected from all of you to keep the water clean. Four concrete structures have been made for the movement of worship items on the Ghat. Make the travelers and other pundits aware to flow the worship material in the same. Along with this, the broken tiles on the ghat should be repaired and water should not flow here and there on the ghat. For this, drainage system is being made.

Complete the work of giving connection by July 15

The DM instructed the Executive Engineer of Budco that whatever connection work has to be done in the pipeline by July 15. Get it done. Wherever there are complaints of leakage, fix the leakage by deputing more teams. The DM directed the civil surgeon to submit a demand report to the department, making a correct assessment of the availability of equipment, medicines, deputation of doctors, etc., to be used in the Pitrupaksha Mela. During the review of electricity and lighting system, he directed that additional transformer is needed in the fair area. Marking the place in coordination with the local people, make sure to get the transformer installed by the last week of July.

Pay special attention to parking of vehicles

The DM said that every year special attention is paid to the parking lot of vehicles in Pitrupaksha Mela. Pilgrims did not have to face jam. For this, make complete preparations from now on, partner, do physical verification of the parking lot and make sure that toilets and water are arranged at all the parking lots.