Preparing to build an underground market in Bhagalpur on the lines of Palika Bazar of Delhi, help will be sought from the Center

People who have gone to Delhi from outside states do not miss visiting Connaught Place i.e. CP. People go shopping in the underground market Palika Bazar. Now preparations are on to make a similar underground market in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Local ward councilor Sandilya Nandikesh put the proposal to build this underground market in Lajpat Park of the city to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. After which, while talking to the media, the MP mentioned the entire further process on this.

Nishikant Dubey said on making underground market in Lajpat Park

Preparations have started to make the historical Lajpat Park located in Ward No. 20 of Bhagalpur more useful. On Wednesday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey held a press conference with Bhagalpur Mayor Dr. Vasundhara Lal. During this, the MP kept his views on the issues of the city and also gave many suggestions. In this sequence, MP Nishikant Dubey said that the suggestion to build an underground market in Lajpat Park has come to him.

Suggestion to send proposal from the corporation to the center

The MP suggested that the mayor should prepare a DPR after getting it passed by the corporation in the AMRUT scheme and send it to the center. Center has fifty to sixty percent share which will be given by the central government and later the corporation will make it from its own resources. He said that the way Palika Bazar is in Delhi, the same way it should be built here. This would be very beneficial. He told that there will be no harm to the existing park. This will be an underground market under the park.

Talk increased on the initiative of Councilor Nandikesh

Let us tell you that on Wednesday, Sandilya Nandikesh, the youth councilor of Ward No. 20, while meeting Godda MP Nishikant Dubey, urged him that he wants to build a market like Palika Bazar in Lajpat Park, which is possible if the central government helps the corporation. . MP Nishikant Dubey called it a great idea and gave suggestions to the mayor while talking to the media. The mayor agreed to this. Ward councilor Nandikesh told that he is preparing its graphical representation. There is a plan to prepare the entire area with such facilities as those who visit Connaught Place in Delhi get. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor have welcomed and encouraged this suggestion.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan