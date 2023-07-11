Preparing to create a new record of plantation in UP, ‘Van Mahotsav’ will be celebrated with the message ‘Plant trees – save trees’

Lucknow, CM Yogi Adityanath discussed with his cabinet on Tuesday the action plan for the successful organization of Van Mahotsav-2023. During this, the CM gave directions to the officers. The CM said that in the last six years, more than 131 crore saplings have been planted in Uttar Pradesh. This year 35 crore saplings will be planted in the state. He said that the Van Mahotsav in Uttar Pradesh has now taken the form of a mass movement. In the last 06 years, more than 131 crore saplings have been planted. Wide public cooperation has been received in this work. CM Yogi said that along with planting saplings, full care is also being taken for their conservation.

Target to plant 35 crore saplings in plantation drive

Every department, every institution and every citizen will have to make efforts with the aim of planting 35 crore saplings in the plantation campaign. Department-wise target of plantation has been fixed by the Forest Department. Circle wise targets have also been fixed. Efforts will be made to plant at least 01 thousand saplings in every village. Preparations are on to plant 05 crore saplings simultaneously on 15th August. According to information, along with forest land, gram panchayat and community land, expressway, highway, four lane road, canal, land of development authorities, railway land, medical institute, educational institute land for plantation. Private premises can be used by citizens.

Encourage to plant saplings on the fence of private farm

Chief Minister Yogi said that under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA), a very useful scheme is being run in the interest of the farmer and the environment in the form of the ‘Chief Minister Krishak Vriksha Dhan’ scheme, encouraging plantation on private farm bunds. Under this scheme, if the beneficiaries of MNREGA plant a minimum of 200 saplings on their land and protect them, then there is an arrangement to provide an incentive amount of Rs 50,000 in three years by the state government.

Agra: How will the university conduct the main examination with half-baked preparations, BA second year re-exam result pending

‘Van Mahotsav’ will be celebrated in UP on July 22

On July 22, on the occasion of ‘Van Mahotsav’, all honorable ministers in-charge should be on tour of the districts under their charge. There, together with the local public representatives and the local people, take forward the plantation campaign. Where ministers are unable to be present, nodal officers should make plantation successful in the presence of local public representatives. CM Yogi said that people should be encouraged to plant saplings in the coastal areas of rivers including Ganga, Yamuna, Saryu. Incentive amount should also be given to the people joining this program.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ij9VwK0_JlA)