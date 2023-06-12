Preparing to set time for MR entry of pharmaceutical companies in RIMS, these questions are being raised

During the treatment of patients, now MR will not be able to meet the doctor. Preparations are being made to fix the time for the admission of the Medical Representative (MR) of the pharmaceutical companies in RIMS. RIMS management is considering allowing MR to enter the hospital premises after the duty period of the doctors is over. For this, a time of five o’clock in the evening can be fixed. Here, questions are being raised on the entry of representatives of pharmaceutical companies in RIMS.

Some senior doctors of RIMS say that when there is a ban on buying medicines from outside in RIMS and there is a ban on the private practice of doctors, then why should MR get entry. Why is there a need for the promotion of their medicines? There is a ban on the promotion and entry of representatives of pharmaceutical companies in government institutions.

Despite this, their gathering continues in RIMS. Medicines are provided free of cost to the patients in RIMS. Apart from the Janaushadhi shop, Amrit Pharmacy, an authorized agency of the government, is also running. In such a situation, questions are being raised on the entry of private companies MR into RIMS.