President Biden will not give PM Modi ‘advice’ on human rights: White House

Washington, June 22 (Hindustan). During talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden may raise America’s concerns regarding human rights, but he will not give him any ‘advice’ on this issue. This information has been given in a statement issued by the top official of the White House.

Prime Minister Modi will hold high-level talks with US President Biden on Thursday. During this, the two leaders will discuss broad issues of Indo-US and global interests.

White House National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan indicated on Wednesday that Biden would raise his concerns on human rights with Prime Minister Modi.

On Wednesday, a senior State Department official said the US has had frank and constructive discussions on human rights issues at all levels.

A group of US lawmakers wrote to Biden on Tuesday, urging him to raise “issues of concern” with Modi and discuss all issues necessary to make a strong and long-term relationship between the two countries successful. As long-standing supporters of strong India-US ties, we also believe that friends should discuss their differences in an honest and frank manner, the letter, signed by 75 lawmakers including Indian-origin lawmaker Pramila Jayapal, said.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) also urged Biden to raise religious freedom and other related human rights issues in India during Modi’s state visit.