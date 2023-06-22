President confers National Florence Nightingale Awards-2022 and 2023

New Delhi, 22 June (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to nursing professionals at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The recipients of the National Florence Nightingale Award for the year 2022 are Delhi’s Anita Nakra and Major General Smita Deorani besides Namita Kalita (Assam), Sujata Peter Toscano (Maharashtra), Dimkhanman Hungshing (Manipur), Tejavath Sushila (Telangana), Rita Mandal (West Bengal), Reliance Pirangap (Meghalaya), Ethodo Linggi (Arunachal Pradesh), Dr. Poreddi Vijayalakshmi (Karnataka), Hindumbi K.K. (Lakshadweep), Sebati Sahu (Odisha), Neeraj Tambolia (Rajasthan), Ganapathi Santhi (Tamil Nadu) and Manju Kera (Uttarakhand).

Anita Nakra is working as Assistant Director Nursing at Delhi State Cancer Institute, GTB Hospital. He kept the cancer care center running even during Covid-19. While Major General Smita Devrani, VSM is currently Additional Director General Military Nursing Service at Army Headquarters Delhi. He took the initiative to introduce various innovations to streamline nursing services during COVID-19 and streamlined the vaccination drive in all AFMS hospitals.

Recipients of the National Florence Nightingale Award for the year 2023 are Suchitra Mistry (Andaman and Nicobar Islands), Gayatri Kumari (Bihar), Nagaratna T (Karnataka), Manjulata Maharana (Odisha), Sugandhi K (Tamil Nadu), Ambika Pradhan (Sikkim) ), Firdoussa Jan (Jammu and Kashmir), Geetha AR (Kerala), Brig Amita Devarani (Maharashtra), Pushpa Shravan Podi (Maharashtra), Irom Chandrabala Devi (Manipur), C Jopari (Mizoram), Sathiyakani Thangaraj (Puducherry), The names of Madhavi Rane Chikhale (Punjab) and Abishmita Ghosh (West Bengal) are included.

The National Florence Nightingale Award was instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India in the year 1973 in recognition of meritorious services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to the society.