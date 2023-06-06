President Draupadi Murmu announces relaxation of OIC card rules for Suriname expatriates

President Draupadi Murmu India has announced that India has decided to enhance the eligibility criteria for ‘Overseas Citizen of India’ (OCI) cards of original Indian immigrants in Suriname from the fourth generation to the sixth generation, highlighting their importance in the 150-year-old bilateral relationship. it shows.

The facility of OCI card has been provided for the Indian people who have settled abroad and have taken citizenship there. It is noteworthy that on June 5, 1873, the first ship ‘Lalla Rukh’ reached Paramaribo, the capital of Suriname, carrying 452 Indian laborers. Most of these laborers were residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

OCI card an important link in 150 year old relationship with India

Draupadi Murmu Said, today, on this historic occasion, I am very happy to announce on this platform that my government has approved to increase the eligibility criteria for OCI card from 4th generation to 6th generation. He said that the OCI card can be seen as an important link in their 150-year-old relationship with India. He urged the overseas Indians to continue their efforts to maintain their ties with India.

Fifth and subsequent generations were deprived of OCI facility

Earlier, the OCI facility was only for up to four generations of the original ancestors of the community who arrived in Suriname from India. As a result, many young members of the community belonging to the fifth and subsequent generations were deprived of this benefit.

President Murmu conferred with Suriname’s highest civilian award

President of Suriname Chandrikaprasad Santokhi conferred the Grand Order of the Chain of the Yellow Star, the highest civilian award of Suriname to President Draupadi Murmu. President Murmu reached Suriname on Sunday on a three-day state visit. This is his first visit after assuming the office of President in July last year.

India stands with Suriname in solidarity and respect: President Murmu

President Murmu said that he was happy to note that despite vast geographical distances, different time zones and cultural diversity, the Indian diaspora has always remained connected to its roots. The President said that at a time when Suriname is celebrating the heritage of its ancestors and its ties with India, India stands with Suriname in solidarity and reverence.