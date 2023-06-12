President Draupadi Murmu congratulated Novak Djokovic on winning the 23rd Grand Slam title

New Delhi, 12 June (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic on winning the French Open 2023 title. With the French Open, Djokovic won his career record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Djokovic on Sunday set a new benchmark in men’s tennis by defeating Casper Ruud in the French Open final to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title. Djokovic, who made history, defeated Rudd 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to win the third Roland Garros title of his illustrious career.

Taking to Twitter, President Murmu said that tennis legend Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India. He tweeted, “Congratulations to Djokovic for winning the men’s singles final at the French Open, making him the winner of the most men’s Grand Slam titles in tennis history.

I share the special happiness of the people of Serbia with whom I had the opportunity to spend a memorable time a few days ago. Novak Djokovic is an inspirational icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success.” Murmu returned home on June 9 from his three-day state visit to Serbia.

During his visit to Serbia, he appreciated the sporting ties between India and Serbia and said that tennis legend Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India.