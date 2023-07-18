President Draupadi Murmu honored this DM of Bihar, a wave of happiness ran in the village

Rajkumar, a resident of Rivilganj of Saran and DM of Bhojpur, is getting a lot of accolades in the country. He was honored with the President’s Award on Tuesday. He received this honor for the successful implementation of the program run by the Real Estate Department under the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. Rajkumar was awarded the Platinum Award of Bhoomi Samman on Tuesday. President Draupadi Murmu congratulated the prince for his special achievement and also encouraged him to do better work.

CS Khatian got the award for 100 percent digitalization

DM Rajkumar has done 100 percent digitization of CS Khatian in the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program while performing the responsibility of Bhojpur District Magistrate. After being honored by the President, Rajkumar told that this honor is the honor of the people of Saran and Bhojpur. On the strength of whose love, affection and trust, he has achieved this position. He said that it is our duty to implement the schemes made by the government 100 percent on the ground and to take its benefits to the common people.

atmosphere of happiness in the village

When President Draupadi Murmu presented the shining trophy and citation of Bhoomi Samman to Rajkumar in the program organized at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, the whole situation echoed with applause. After giving the trophy, the President encouraged him to do better work. At the same time, there is an atmosphere of happiness and enthusiasm in the district including his native block Rivilganj. There is an atmosphere of happiness from youth to elders.

Also known as the Messiah of Missing Children

Apart from the President’s Award, the famous IAS Rajkumar of Bihar’s 2010 batch has many achievements. Rajkumar, who played an important role in bringing missing children safely to their homes, is also called the Messiah of Missing Children. Rajkumar’s efforts were appreciated by Amazon as well as the prestigious India Today magazine.

The President congratulated all the DMs

President Draupadi Murmu, while mentioning that a large population is involved in land related disputes and the time taken in these cases in the courts, said on Tuesday that the initiative of digitization of land records and establishing information connectivity has now harnessed the energy of the country and institutions. Will be engaged in development work. Addressing the ‘Bhoomi Samman 2023’ program organized by the Ministry of Rural Development, the President said that I congratulate the officers and their teams of all the states and districts who received the Bhoomi Samman today. I hope that this felicitation ceremony will inspire other revenue officers to work with more dedication and healthy competition will increase in the field of revenue administration.

68 District Magistrates got Bhoomi Samman

Presenting Bhoomi Samman to the secretaries of nine states and 68 district magistrates for their achievements in implementing the Digital India Land Records Modernization Program, the President said that even today the livelihood of most of our village population is linked to land resources, in such a wide and Integrated Land Management System is important for the overall development of the country.

Increased transparency through digitization , President

The President said that adoption of digitization increases transparency and facilitates the concerned individuals and institutions. He said that this would also curb unethical and illegal activities and availability of a single portal of land records would help various organizations and agencies to share information. He said that by increasing the credibility of land records, people will be able to participate in the process of buying and selling with more confidence.

A large population of the country remains embroiled in land disputes: Draupadi Murmu

The President said that everyone associated with the Digital India land record modernization program is making a very important contribution to the development of the country. Cent percent funding of this campaign by the Central Government has proved very useful. Impressive progress has been made in all dimensions of this programme. Draupadi Murmu said that making information related to land records available free of cost and in a convenient manner would have many benefits, for example helping to resolve disputes related to ownership and use of land. He said that it is a well-known fact that a large population of our country is involved in disputes related to land and a lot of time of the administration and the judiciary is consumed in these matters.