President Draupadi Murmu is coming on a 3-day tour on May 24, How is the preparation in Triple IT of Jharkhand, Ranchi?

Namkum (Ranchi), Rajesh Verma. President Draupadi Murmu is coming to Jharkhand on a three-day visit on 24 May. She will attend the second convocation ceremony of Triple IT located at JUT campus of Namkum block of Ranchi as the chief guest. Preparations are going on on a war footing regarding the programme. In this sequence, on Tuesday morning, Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP Ajay Kumar inspected the preparations at the venue. The Chief Secretary gave directions to the officers. ADG Sanjay Anand Latkar, IG Pankaj Kamboj, DIG Anoop Birthare, Deputy Commissioner Rahul, SSP Kaushal Kishore, DDC Dinesh Kumar, Rural SP were present on the occasion. ASP Headquarters First Mumal Rajpurohit, Namkum police station in-charge Inspector Sunil Kumar Tiwari and others were present.

Rehearsal of Carcade till Triple IT Auditorium

The carcade was rehearsed on Tuesday before the arrival of the President. At 4:15 pm, Karcade reached the venue of the function at JUT campus, where everyone was given directions by the Deputy Commissioner and SSP.

President Draupadi Murmu will come to Deoghar on May 24, there will be police everywhere, such is the preparation to welcome

Police will be stationed everywhere

Regarding the arrival of the President, the police will be stationed at every nook and corner till the JUT campus via Doranda-Namkum. Barricading has been done at all the places connecting the villages and colonies located on both sides of the road with the main road. A list of people living in all the big buildings falling on the route of the President’s arrival has been prepared by the local police. Everyone’s ID has been taken. CCTV cameras have been temporarily installed at various places in the JUT campus. Before entering the main gate and auditorium, everyone will be allowed to enter only after security check.

Strong security arrangements will be made for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Ranchi, DC gave instructions to officers

separate entrance for visitors

Separate entrances have been made for all the guests and other visitors in the convocation venue. The President, Governor, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP will enter the auditorium from the first gate from the left, other guests from the first gate on the right side, press media people from the number two gate on the right side and students and other visitors from the other gate.