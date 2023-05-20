President Draupadi Murmu is coming to Khunti on May 25, officers engaged in preparation, strict security arrangements will be made

Khunti: Preparations are on in full swing for the arrival of President Draupadi Murmu in Khunti on May 25. On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan held a meeting and reviewed the preparations. He saw the mapping, route line, parking and other arrangements of the venue through PPT. The Deputy Commissioner asked all the officers and police officers to work with mutual coordination. During this, he directed to make strict security arrangements.

Khunti’s Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan fixed the responsibility for the arrangement of helipad and carcade, making special arrangements for entry and exit at the venue, management of stalls, facilities for the women participating in the programme, among others. Instructed Civil Surgeon Dr. Ajit Khalkho to ensure arrangements for ambulances, health workers, life-saving medicines and others, PHED and Nagar Panchayat to make arrangements for parking, food and drinking water.

President Draupadi Murmu to visit Deoghar, Ranchi and Khunti from May 24, 5000 additional forces received for tight security

Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan instructed to make adequate security arrangements in Khunti during the meeting. DDC Nitish Kumar Singh, AC Arvind Kumar and other officials were present on this occasion. Let us tell you that President Draupadi Murmu is coming to Jharkhand on a three-day tour. She will be in Jharkhand from 24 to 26 May. In this sequence, she will participate in Khunti’s program on 25th May.

Strict arrangements will be made for President Draupadi Murmu to arrive on May 24 from Deoghar, Airport to Baba Mandir and Circuit House