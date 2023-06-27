President Draupadi Murmu presents Distinguished Service Awards to military officers

New Delhi : President Draupadi Murmu presented Distinguished Service Awards to military officers at the Defense Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. Army officers who have been awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the President include Lt. Gen. Sunil Puri Goswami, Lt. Gen. Daljit Singh, Lt. Gen. Velayudhan Srihari, Lt. Gen. Padam Singh Shekhawat, Lt. Gen. PN Ananthanarayanan, Lt. Gen. Paramjit Singh Minhas and Lieutenant General Harminder Singh Kahlon. Earlier, President Draupadi Murmu presented the Distinguished Service Awards to the officers of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at the Naval Investiture Ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on 30 May 2023.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Defense on Tuesday, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar presented 33 Gallantry and Distinguished Service Awards during the Navy Investiture Ceremony. In addition, LA(AH) Vineet Kumar and Commodore Nishant Singh (posthumously) were awarded the Navy Medal for Gallantry. Sixteen Vishisht Seva Medals, two Jeevan Raksha Medals and 13 Navy Medals were also awarded for devotion to duty at the investiture ceremony.

In addition to these awards, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) presented the Memorial Gold Medal to Lieutenant VK Jain for research in the area of ​​weapon safety and electric engineering and Captain Ravi Dhir for promoting flight safety. The CNS Trophy was awarded to Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam and INS Tunir in Industrial and Non-Industrial categories for Best Green Practices 2023. The CNS also awarded Unit Citations to operational units and shore establishments for their outstanding performance in the past year.

Along with this, Indian Naval Ships Betwa, Satpura, Sutlej and Inspector were awarded Unit Citations to Kalvari class submarine INS Karanj, INAS 321 FSS and INAS 318. At the same time, INS India, Tanaji and Valsura were also included in the awardees in the category of coastal establishment.