President Draupadi Murmu said at IIIT convocation, prepare youth for future challenges

President Draupadi Murmu Said that the higher educational institutions should make such a path, so that the youth can take the country on the path of continuous progress. Prepare them for future challenges. Show them the right direction and encourage them. The President was addressing the second convocation of Triple IT Ranchi on Thursday.

He said that youth should be technically skilled and educated as well as socially, mentally, emotionally and physically healthy. Technical institutions should also explore technology for the less privileged. There should be innovation of such technology, which can improve the lives of others. Technology should be used as an instrument of social justice. The President said that he is happy that out of 10 students who received the medal, eight are girl students. In this too, one girl student got three medals and one girl student got two medals.

Girls are hoisting the flag in every field. But, in Triple IT, the number of girl students is less in the total number of students. He urged the parents to enroll their daughters in Triple IT. Smt. Murmu said that higher educational institutions should lay special emphasis on quality research. Promote startups, technology development, research and innovation. A time will come when it will become a triple IT innovation hub. He said that India has the world’s third largest tech startup ecosystem. We are already using smart devices, which have made our life easier. But, such equipment should be accessible to common people.

The President said that in 1998, the IT sector contributed less than two percent to the GDP. Today the contribution is more than nine percent. IT sector is also providing employment. Internet has changed the world. Today we are in the era of Artificial Intelligence. It will be the responsibility of bright minded people like you to increase the efficiency by making the best use of Artificial Intelligence. By saving time and resources, you will be able to pay more attention to more creative and sensitive tasks. He said that today more than one lakh startups have been registered in India. On this occasion, the President awarded four Gold Medals, two Silver Medals, one Best Girl, two Institutions Medals and Shield to one Overall Best Student.

The second convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (Triple IT) Ranchi was held on Thursday. The program started at JUT Auditorium Namkum at 4 pm. On this occasion, 109 degrees (102 for B.Tech session 2019-23, six for M.Tech session 2021-23 and one PhD degree) were to be distributed, but only 102 students reached to receive the degree.

Creating a different identity of the institute

Director Dr. Vishnu Priya presented the annual report of the organization. He said that Ranchi is making its mark in 25 triple IT of the country. At present the institution does not have a permanent campus, but from 2024 the session at Sanga, Kanke will probably be started in the permanent campus. The students of the institution are doing well in the field of cyber defense and information technology. Students are being trained and motivated for new experiments in the field of cyber security. To promote cyber defense engineering, a partnership has been made with Cyber ​​Vidyapeeth.

Gold to four girl students of BTech and MTech



Two B.Tech students Savita Nandan and Shivangi Sangwan got gold medals for Computer Science and Electronics and Communication Engineering respectively. Whereas, MTech’s Vibha and Ankita Kumari got the gold medal. Charmy Ashish Mehta and Satyam Kumar of B.Tech got silver medals.

Shivangi got three, Charmi and Ankita got two medals each.

Shivangi Sangwan, a student of B.Tech in ESI, was honored by the President with three medals – Gold, Best Girl Student Medal and Institute Medal. On the other hand, Charmy Ashish Mehta, a student of B.Tech in CSE, got two medals – Silver and Best Student Medal. Ankita, a student of MTech in ESE, was also honored with two medals – Gold and Institute Medal.

Spiritual and collective education needed: Arun

Triple IT Ranchi Chairperson Arun Jain said that 40 years ago he got a chance to go abroad by joining the field of technology. But, he decided to do something special in the country. Starting the journey, started a software development company. He told that he was associated with this field in the 90s, then there was lack of competition. This benefited the company. Just like this, students will have to do creative and innovative experiments with their education in the country instead of jobs. Cooperation in moving forward in this direction of spiritual and collective education

Youth should come forward in the field of research: Governor

Governor CP Radhakrishnan told the students that convocation is not just a ceremony, it marks an important milestone in your life. The degree awarded is a testament to your dedication, achieved through years of hard work and perseverance. He said that youth should come forward in the field of innovation and research. Students should use their academic skills not only to shape their career but also for the betterment of the society.

Proposal to open Digital Skill University: CM

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that there is a proposal to set up a Digital Skill University in the state. With its commencement, less educated young men and women will be able to be linked to employment by making them technically proficient. Today many companies are emphasizing on unmanned production. Mobile, car, paper-pen all things are now being made by machine. Today is the era of competition in every field. He said that Jharkhand has had a different identity regarding mineral wealth. There have always been possibilities of industry in Jharkhand.

Ajit became the first student to do PhD



Dr. Ajit Kumar Singh was the first candidate to get PhD degree from Triple IT Ranchi. He completed research work on MIMO antenna for wireless applications. Originally from Varanasi, Dr. Ajit is currently working as a Senior Stimulation Engineer in 3D Engineering Applications LLP, a software company in Pune.