President Draupadi Murmu to visit Deoghar, Ranchi and Khunti from May 24, 5000 additional forces received for tight security

Ranchi: Security will be tight during President Draupadi Murmu’s three-day visit to Jharkhand from May 24 to 26. For this, five thousand additional forces have been given from the level of police headquarters. Of these, 2500 forces have been given to Ranchi, 2000 to Deoghar and 900 to Khunti. A team of Rapid Action Police will also be involved in this. Apart from this, officers of the rank of DIG, SP, DSP will also be posted.

In various districts of Jharkhand, Ranchi has 115 Inspectors, 717 SIs and ASIs, Male Lathi Force 2820, Female Lathi Force 83, Armed Forces 35, Bomb Disposal Squad three, four companies of Rap, Dog Squad two besides three Tear Gas and ATS. Two personnel will be deployed. The policemen who have been deployed in view of the President’s visit have been asked to contribute on May 22. The President will reach Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on the morning of May 24 by a special aircraft. After this, his first program is to go to Deoghar. On returning from there, she will participate in the inauguration program of the new High Court building built at Dhurva in Ranchi. Arrangements for night rest, food etc. will be made in Raj Bhavan.

Strong security arrangements will be made for President Draupadi Murmu’s visit to Ranchi, DC gave instructions to officers

The next day on May 25, the President will address a program organized for tribal women in Khunti. After this, she will participate in the convocation ceremony of IIT organized at Namkum, Ranchi. Night rest will be at Raj Bhavan. The next day, on May 26, she will meet dignitaries at the Raj Bhavan itself. After this, she will leave for Ranchi airport from Raj Bhavan. The responsibility of the arrangement and security of the entire program has been given to ADG Campaign Sanjay Anandrao Lathkar and Land Revenue Secretary Dr. Amitabh Kaushal. While four IAS officers have been deployed for each program organized in different districts.

President Draupadi Murmu is coming to Deoghar on May 24, strict arrangements will be made from airport to Baba Mandir and Circuit House

IAS Jitendra Kumar Singh has been deputed for the inauguration of the new High Court building in Ranchi, IAS Rahul Purwar for the convocation of IIT Namkum, IAS Prashant Kumar for the Khunti program and IAS Dr. Manish Ranjan has been deputed for the Deoghar program.

