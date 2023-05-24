President Draupadi Murmu will address 20-30 thousand women in Khunti, security tight

President Draupadi Murmu in Khunti women’s conference Will address 25,000-30,000 women of self-help groups. The objective of the dialogue is to focus on livelihood and health for tribal women in self-help groups across the state. This program of His Excellency Draupadi Murmu will be held at Birsa Munda College Stadium in Khunti district. Its preparation has been completed. Police and administration have also done rehearsals.

Khunti city is divided into 6 zones

From Helipad to Carcade President Draupadi Murmu Rehearsals were done to bring them, welcome them at the venue etc. Here, the security system of the entire city is tight regarding the program. The police force has been deployed at every nook and corner in the city, the venue of the event, the route of the carcade and the surrounding area. The entire city was divided into six zones regarding the event.

Magistrate and policemen deployed

A large number of magistrates and policemen were appointed in every zone. Deputy Commissioner of Khunti Shashi Ranjan and SP Aman Kumar personally inspected all the sites. He has instructed the officers to fulfill their responsibilities. The President will also visit the live demo booth and stall at the Women SHG convention organized by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC).

There will be live demonstrations of tribal arts and crafts

During the event, TRIFED, NSTFDC and other Central/State Government Ministries/Departments plan to set up booths for live display of tribal arts and crafts along with a variety of tribal crafts. The objective of the event is to educate women entrepreneurs about their rights in forests, benefits of VDVK, financing and possible routes to market and economies of scale.

Craft wise display of tribal products

Under this demonstration, 20 stalls will be set up. For this, 20 suppliers from Jharkhand and Bihar and VDVK have been invited to participate with their products. It will include various craft wise stalls besides showcasing tribal products from across the country.

VIDEO: The President inaugurated the Jharkhand High Court, said- it is your responsibility to provide justice to the people in true sense

craft show

Craft demonstrations have been arranged for making textiles, bamboo baskets, organic Kharsawan Haldi (turmeric), yoga mat making, sabai grass product making, pearl farming demo, Sohrai painting, musical instrument making and lacquer jewellery.

Stalls of Department of Posts and Ministry of MSME

Promotion of Lac cultivation by Indian Institute of Natural Resins and Gums (IINRG), stalls of NSTFDC, NSIC, NIESBUD, Skill Sector Council (FICSI), Department of Posts and Ministry of MSME.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BelegfR4P-c)

health corner

To give priority to health, health corner will be organized to create awareness on genetic or lifestyle diseases prevalent in tribal communities like sickle cell anaemia, tuberculosis, malaria and malnutrition etc. Screening of SCD will also be done. After screening the affected persons will be informed about the diseases and its management and diagnosis. Counseling will also be given to them.

TRIFED has organized the conference

In Jharkhand, this conference has been organized by TRIFED, an organization working under the control of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of State Renuka Singh Saruta, Vishweshwar Tudu and other dignitaries will attend the conference.