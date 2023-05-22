President Draupadi Murmu will come to Deoghar on May 24, there will be police everywhere, such is the preparation to welcome

Deoghar, Sanjit Mandal. The Deoghar district administration is fully prepared to welcome President Draupadi Murmu upon his arrival in Deoghar. From the airport to Baba Mandir, route line, circuit house, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city. Police force is being deployed everywhere. This information was given by ADG Sanjay Anand Latkar in a high-level review meeting held in the conference hall of Circuit House on Monday. In this high-level meeting, apart from the ADG, two secretary-level IAS officers Amitabh Kaushal and Manish Ranjan were present.

DC Manjunath Bhajantri gave detailed information about the preparations made by the Deoghar district administration regarding the arrival of the President. During the review, ADG Sanjay Anand Latkar said that the deployment of Central Police Force, State Police has been done better during the President’s visit to Deoghar. Special arrangements have been made for him in Baba Baidyanath temple. The state government has deputed ADG and two senior IAS to monitor the complete security and law and order. Regarding security, preparations are being made according to the Blue Book Security System. Barricading and drop gate barriers are being installed at all the intersections.

Administrative preparations in full swing for President Draupadi Murmu’s arrival in Deoghar, this route in Red Zone

In the meeting, apart from deputation of officers, police officers and magistrates, works related to traffic system, medical team, electricity, drinking water, fire fighting, cleanliness were reviewed. Santhal Parganas DIG Sudarshan Mandal, SP Subhash Chandra Jat, DDC Dr. Kumar Tarachand, Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal, AC Chandrabhushan Prasad Singh, SDO cum temple in-charge Baba Mandir Dipankar Chowdhary, Trainee IAS Animesh Ranjan, Civil Surgeon Dr. Yugal Kishore Chowdhary were present in the meeting. , NDC Parmeshwar Munda, DPRO Ravi Kumar, confidential in-charge Vivek Mehta, District Panchayati Raj Officer Ranveer Singh, Executive Magistrate Uday Rajak, Executive Engineer PHED, Electricity Supply Division, Building Division, Road Division, APRO Rohit Vidyarti and officers and police of the concerned department Officials were present.

Deoghar. On May 24, President Draupadi Murmu will offer prayers at Baba Baidyanath temple with Vedic chanting. Keeping in view the law and order and security arrangements in Baba Baidyanath temple, there will be no entry of devotees in the temple premises from 6 am to 10:30 am on May 24. After the departure of the President after the puja, the Baba Mandir will be opened for the devotees as usual. This information was given by DC Manjunath Bhajantri. On behalf of the district administration, DC Manjunath Bhajantri has appealed to the devotees to make their plans according to the scheduled time for Darshan Pujan on this date in Baba Baidyanath Temple, so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience.