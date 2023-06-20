President Draupadi Murmu’s birthday today, many friends including PM Modi congratulated

Draupadi Murmu birthday

Today is the birthday of the country’s President Draupadi Murmu. Celebrating her 65th birthday on 20th June. The President was born on 20 June 1958 in Uparbeda village of Baidaposi area of ​​Rairangpur, Odisha. On the occasion of President Draupadi Murmu’s birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of all parties and opposition have congratulated him. People are also wishing him a happy birthday on social media.

Please inform that Draupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand before becoming the President of the country. She is the first woman President of India who is from the tribal community and was sworn in for the post of President in 2022. President Draupadi Murmu, who has reached the highest position of the country, easily attracts people because of her simple lifestyle and dress.

Let us tell you that on the special occasion of the President’s birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him. Also wished for his health and long life. PM Modi wrote, Happy birthday to the President. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts in furthering the nation’s progress. His dedication will continue to inspire us all. Wish him good health and long life.

On the occasion of his birthday, President Draupadi Murmu offered special prayers at the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas, Delhi before the departure of Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met President Draupadi Murmu and wished the President on his birthday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bharatiya Janata Party President J.P. Nadda met President Draupadi Murmu and congratulated the President on his birthday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.