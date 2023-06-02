President Joe Biden stumbles and falls on stage at US Air Force convocation

Colorado, June 02 (Hindustan Times). US President Joe Biden stumbled and fell on the stage at the US Air Force convocation here. The soldiers present handled them. Biden is not hurt.

This incident happened during the degree distribution program. The President was going back to his seat after conferring the title on the last cadet. During this, he staggered and fell due to loss of balance. The video of this incident has gone viral. Biden is seen growing up laughing without any help. The White House has issued a statement saying that the President is completely fine.

It is reported that Biden gave a speech. Also distributed the titles for more than one and a half hours. After this, this incident happened while going to the seat. However, he stood up with the help of his hand. During this, Secret Service agents reached there. Biden has said that something had come in the way. After getting up, he was pointing towards something.

Sand bags were installed at the venue. It has been told that he collided with the same sack and fell. Biden is 80 years old. Questions often arise about his health. He is preparing to contest the elections again.