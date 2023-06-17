President Murmu takes salute at the Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy

Hyderabad, June 17 (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, took the salute at the Combined Graduation Parade of the 211th Course at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal with military splendor here this morning.

Officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from friendly countries will be awarded ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ at the ceremony. At the end of the parade, the Air Force’s Sarang and Surya Kiran team will perform stunts in the sky.

Ranks will be unveiled on the shoulders of the flight cadets during the parade marking the successful completion of training. It represents the award of the President’s Commission. RO cadets will also be given ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on their chest. It depends on the branch in which they are being posted.