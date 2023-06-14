President Murmu to take salute of joint graduation parade on June 17 with military splendor

New Delhi, 14 June (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, will take the salute at the Combined Graduation Parade of the 211th Course in full military splendor at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Hyderabad on June 17. At the ceremony, officers from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from friendly countries will be presented ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’, which have been trained by the Air Force. At the end of the parade, the Sarang and Suryakiran team of the Air Force will show sky stunts.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) will be held on June 17 at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad after the challenging pre-commissioning training of flight cadets from various branches of India. President Draupadi Murmu will be the chief guest and reviewing officer of the parade. Marking the successful completion of training, the rank on the shoulders of the flight cadets will be unveiled during the parade, which represents the award of the President’s Commission. RO cadets will also have ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on their chest, depending on which branch they are being posted to.

The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from friendly foreign countries who have been trained by the Air Force. The Flight Cadet of the Flying Branch coming first in the Order of Merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade. In recognition of his performance, he will be awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque. The President’s Plaque will also be presented to the Flight Cadet standing first in the overall Order of Merit in the Ground Duty Branches.

At the end of the parade, the Air Force’s Sarang and Surya Kiran team will show sky stunts. The parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by the Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft. Fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30 PC-7 will do a fly past showing stunts. Apart from this, Air Force’s helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will perform synchronous aerobatic display in the sky. Air Force pilots are trained to fly in successive phases at this academy. The pass out fighter pilots from here are appointed in front-line combat squadrons equipped with Rafale, Sukhoi-30, MiG-29, MiG-21, Mirage-2000, Tejas aircraft.