President of France and Poland are closely monitoring the situation in Russia, Putin’s bet backfired

Paris : Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who has been fighting a war with Ukraine for the last one and a half years, seems to be backfiring. It is reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the most important Wagner Group in President Vladimir Putin’s army, has rebelled and instead of supporting Vladimir Putin in the war with Ukraine, has now started attacking Russia itself. Yevgeny has his own private army, which was supporting Putin along with Ukraine, but after the turn of the dice, now the eyes of the whole world are on Russia. It is reported that the President of France and Poland is closely monitoring the situation in Russia.

Will support Ukraine

News agency ANI has reported quoting CNN that French President Emmanuel Macron is closely monitoring the situation in Russia. Similarly, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said that events beyond his eastern border are being monitored. In a statement issued by the Elysee, it has been said that the President is closely monitoring the situation. We are thinking of supporting Ukraine.

Rebel Yevgeny captured two cities of Russia

According to media reports, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner Group, has announced on Saturday that his troops have captured military facilities in two Russian cities. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that in view of the deteriorating situation in Russia, he has held talks with the Polish Prime Minister, Defense Minister and other allies. On his official Twitter handle, he said that due to the deteriorating situation in Russia, we have discussed with the Prime Minister and colleagues of the Ministry of Defense this morning. The developments beyond our eastern border are being continuously monitored.

Estonia advised its people not to go to Russia

Meanwhile, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kailas said that he is monitoring the situation in Russia. He has advised the people of Estonia not to travel to any region of Russia. Kaja Kailas said in a tweet that Estonia is closely monitoring the situation in Russia and exchanging information with allies. He said that I assure that there is no danger to our country. Security has been tightened at the borders. I also urge my people not to travel to Russia.

Rebels will get severe punishment

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday that the Wagner Group’s armed rebellion was a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish those who resorted to treason, according to media reports. Were, or took up arms against the Russian army. President Putin said that rebellious action against people fighting at the front is like stabbing our country in the back. The police have also promised severe punishment to those planning an armed rebellion.

Will protect Russia from any threat: Putin

Russian news agency Tass quoted Putin as saying that we will protect our people and our country from any threat, including internal betrayal. What we have faced can definitely be called a betrayal. Unlimited ambitions and personal interests have led to treason and betrayal of the people of the country.