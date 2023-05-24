President reaches Jharkhand, attends Deoghar Baba temple, welcomed by Governor and Chief Minister

Deoghar (Jharkhand), May 24 (Hindustan Times). President Draupadi Murmu reached Jharkhand on Wednesday on a three-day visit. She first went to the court of Deoghar Baba Baidyanath. The President was greeted with conch shells as soon as he entered the temple premises. Here the priests worshiped Baba Baidyanath with Shodoshopachar method. The President wished Baba for the country’s happiness and prosperity.

After the puja, State Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Department Mithilesh Kumar Thakur felicitated the President by presenting him with a garment and a memento on behalf of the Temple Shrine Board. After this, the President reached Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi at 12:00 noon by a special Air Force aircraft from Deoghar Airport. He was received at the airport by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. In Deoghar, MP Nishikant Dubey was also present there for the reception.

Three thousand police personnel have been deployed in Ranchi for the Governor’s visit. Tight security arrangements have been made from the airport to the Raj Bhavan. Central security agencies and state police personnel are present everywhere. Police personnel are keeping an eye on the streets from high-rise buildings. ADG and senior IAS are monitoring.

After garlanding the statue of President Bhagwan Birsa Munda, she will leave for Raj Bhavan after garlanding the statue of Martyr Albert Ekka at Albert Ekka Chowk.