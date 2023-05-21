‘President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister’, Opposition including Rahul Gandhi target PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament building and not the Prime Minister. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the newly constructed building of Parliament on 28 May. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had told that after the completion of the construction work of the newly constructed building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Modi on Thursday and urged him to inaugurate it.

Rahul Gandhi expressed disagreement in the tweet

Rahul tweeted, “The President should inaugurate the new Parliament House, not the Prime Minister.” Senior MP and former Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and some other opposition leaders also expressed the same view. Sharma said on Twitter, “It will not be constitutionally correct for the Prime Minister to inaugurate the new building of Parliament. The question arises whether it is needed. No big democracy has done this.

Constitution should be respected in letter and spirit – Anand Sharma

He said that Parliament is the custodian and pride of India’s constitutional democracy and its glory should not be undermined as the sovereignty of the people is vested in it. Sharma argued that Article 79 of the Constitution is clear that the President is the head of Parliament, which consists of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. He said, “The Prime Minister is the leader of the Lok Sabha. Only the President can summon the Parliament – Article 85.” In a series of tweets, Sharma said, “The President addresses the joint session and is accompanied only by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha – the Vice President and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Prime Minister and the Leader of the Rajya Sabha sit in the Central Hall. The Constitution must be respected in letter and spirit and inaugurated by the President.” should do.”

The Prime Minister heads the executive organ of the state and the Parliament is the legislative organ – D Raja

Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja also said that the Prime Minister heads the executive organ of the state and the Parliament is the legislative organ. “It would be appropriate for Mrs. Draupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament as the head of the nation,” he said. Taking to Twitter, Raja alleged, “When it comes to Modi ji, self-image and obsession with cameras complacency. and overrides norms.

“Should not the Honorable President of India inaugurate the new ‘Parliament House’? – Manoj Jha

RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha had earlier said, “Should not the Honorable President of India inaugurate the new ‘Parliament House’? I leave it to her… Jai Hind.” AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also objected to the idea of ​​the Prime Minister inaugurating the new Parliament building. Owaisi said on Twitter, “Why should the PM inaugurate the Parliament? He is the head of the executive, not the legislature. We have separation of powers and can be inaugurated by Hon’ble Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. It is built with public money, why is the PM behaving as if his ‘friends’ have sponsored it with their own funds?

On 2020, the foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid.

According to the booklet prepared by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on the Parliament House, there will be a seating arrangement for 888 members in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament House and 384 members will be able to sit in the Rajya Sabha. A total of 1,280 members can be accommodated in the house during the joint session of both the houses. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on 10 December 2020. The present Parliament House was completed in 1927.

Inauguration of Parliament House on Savarkar’s birth anniversary is an insult to nation builders – Congress

The date of May 28 has been fixed for the inauguration of the new building of Parliament. The same day is the birth anniversary of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and many opposition parties have targeted the government over it. The Congress has termed it as an “insult” to the nation builders.