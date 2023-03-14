President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream has a future

March 14 - BLiTZ. The head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, claims that the Nord Stream gas pipeline has a future. At the same time, the condition for it will be the revival of the instinct of national interests among Russia's Western partners.

“If they still have this instinct of national interest, then, of course, they have it. But you know, sometimes it seems to me that whatever they are told, they do everything,” said Vladimir Vladimirovich.

Vladimir Putin called nonsense the version of the undermining of the Nord Stream by Ukrainian activists March 14, 2023 at 20:25

The President of the Russian Federation stressed that there was no practice of repairing such systems in the world today, however, from the point of view of technology, this is feasible. Repairs require new technologies, money and time.