Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the rally-concert “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland”, dedicated to the participants of the special military operation (SVO) in the Donbass, which was held on February 22 at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

“We have gathered here for, in fact, a festive event, but <...> right now there is a battle going on at our historical borders, for our people,” the head of state said.

He congratulated those present on the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day and pointed out that in the hearts of Russians, the Motherland is a family, and there are people who decide for themselves to defend it. At the same time, Putin noted the support of the NWO participants in Russia.

“When we are together, we have no equal. For the unity of the Russian people! Hooray!” he added.

During this speech, the president also stated that the entire Russian people are the defenders of the Fatherland. According to him, the Russian fighters bravely and courageously fight. At the same time, medical workers, employees of defense enterprises, the transport sector, people who support the fighters are all defenders to a certain extent.

About 200 thousand people gathered in the stands of Luzhniki. A field kitchen worked near the stadium, as well as the stage of the Popular Front, which was one of the organizers of the event. According to Izvestia correspondent Kirill Vorobyov, in Luzhniki there was a great feeling of “an impulse of unity and support.”