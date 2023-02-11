Connect with us
President Zelensky fired Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Dziuba

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree dismissed the deputy commander of the Ukrainian National Guard Ruslan Dzyuba, which became known on Saturday, February 11.

“Dismiss Dziuba Ruslan Vladimirovich from the post of deputy commander of the National Guard of Ukraine,” the text of the document says.

Earlier, on February 1, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko said that the leadership of the State Customs Service (SCS) of Ukraine, consisting of the head of the SCS Vyacheslav Demchenko and two of his deputies, was dismissed. In addition, the Ukrainian politician allowed the transition of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov to the post of Minister of Justice of the country.

Earlier, on January 30, a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Dubinsky said that the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, was “removing” disloyal officials from the country’s cabinet of ministers. According to Dubinsky, this will affect, in particular, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, Minister for Veteran Affairs Yulia Laputina and Minister of Education and Science Sergei Shkarlet.

The news is being added.

