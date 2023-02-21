Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly: Key Points – DOS

February 21, 2023, 16:10 – BLiTZ – News

Vladimir Putin delivered an address to the Federal Assembly, in which special attention was paid to the participants and veterans of the special military operation. The President proposed to establish a vacation of at least 14 days for the fighters and to create a fund to help the families of the dead and veterans of the Northern Military District. He also expressed ideas for the development of new regions and the whole country.

Support for participants in the special operation and their families. Vladimir Putin proposed setting a minimum of 14 days vacation for soldiers every six months, excluding travel time. Create a state fund for targeted assistance to the families of the dead military and veterans of the Northern Military District: each family of the deceased, each veteran should have their own personal coordinator. Social sphere and protection of the population Establish insurance coverage for voluntary pension savings in the amount of 2.8 million rubles. From January 2024, the minimum wage will be increased by another 10% and will amount to 19,242 rubles. Increase the social tax deduction: for the education of children – from 50,000 to 110,000 rubles. for own education and medicine – from 120,000 to 150,000 rubles. Assistance to new regions To pay maternity capital to families in which children were born since 2007. The President stressed that Russia will revive jobs and build roads Education The President said that it is necessary to return to the traditional period of study in universities from 4 to 6 years. Specialists after basic education at the university will be able to continue their education in the magistracy and postgraduate studies. Students will continue their education according to existing programs. The received diplomas are legitimate. Construction and Infrastructure how the nuclear deterrence forces are equipped with them (91.3%) The President recalled that the Ministry of Defense and Rosatom must ensure readiness for testing nuclear weapons if the United States is the first to do so. Development of the country and the economy Russia will develop the ports of the Black and Azov Seas Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to submit additional measures to deoffshorize the economy

The message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly was held in the capital’s Gostiny Dvor on February 21.