March 10 - BLiTZ. The YouTube service removed the film-investigation of the Investigative Committee of Transnistria on the preparation by the security service of Ukraine of a terrorist attack in Tiraspol, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://t.me/tv_pmr/42973">reported</a> in the telegram channel First Pridnestrovian Channel.

The film was removed “for violating the rules regarding insults and threats,” the service said in the comments.

“They were offended, probably in the SBU,” the journalists of the TV channel stated.

Recall that on Thursday, March 9, it became known that the special services of Pridnestrovie had prevented a terrorist attack against the head of the unrecognized republic, Vladimir Krasnoselsky. The attack was prepared by representatives of the Security Council of Ukraine. It was planned to be held in the city center so that as many people as possible would suffer. All those involved in the attack were arrested.

