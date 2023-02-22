February 22, 2023, 22:36 – BLiTZ – News

US President Joe Biden visited Poland, where, among other things, he celebrated a Catholic mass in private, praying for peace and the transformation of Russia. This was announced by the local priest Vieslav Davidovski.

The service was held at the Warsaw hotel where Biden was staying.

Wiesław Davidowski wrote on social media that everything happened in great secrecy, but now he can talk about the event.

“Everything was carried out in great secrecy, but now I can speak. In a makeshift chapel, next to the presidential apartments, we prayed for peace, the transformation of Russia and the light of the Holy Spirit for Mr. President,” said the priest.

Biden, during his speech in Poland, said that the United States would help Ukraine in order to prevent the victory of the Russian Federation in the special operation.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.