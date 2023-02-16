Prigozhin said Ukrainians killed American mercenary Reed in Artemivsk

February 16, 2023, 18:16 – BLiTZ – News Yevgeny Prigozhin spoke about the death of American mercenary Peter Reid in Artemovsk, saying that Ukrainians killed him. The answer of the corresponding content was published in the Telegram channel of the press service of the entrepreneur.

Earlier, the New York Times published a video of Reid’s death as a result of a missile attack.

Prigozhin said that the Russian PMC had no information about the means by which Reed was destroyed, and expressed doubts about the reasons for the shooting of the American mercenary by the Estonian Erko Laidinen before his death.

According to Prigozhin, Reed died at the intersection of Polevoy Street and 1st Pushkinsky Lane, which is within five kilometers of the positions of Russian fighters.

The businessman emphasized that it was impossible to detect this point and strike from the positions of the Russian troops, and stated with confidence that Reed was killed by his own.

Prigozhin noted that the allegations against PMCs were unsubstantiated and compared them to attempts to accuse the Russians and, possibly, PMCs of the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

