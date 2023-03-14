PRIME: businessman Deripaska pointed out the risks of losing the highest AAA credit rating to the United States

March 14 - BLiTZ. Oleg Deripaska expressed his fears that the US could lose its top AAA credit rating due to its extremely vulnerable financial situation, including high public debt and rising interest rates on new borrowings. About this, with reference to sources, writes IA PRIME.

Deripaska also pointed to a “hidden Chinese threat” associated with the possibility of a sharp increase in US Treasury borrowing rates to 8-10% if Chinese banks stop buying US debt. The businessman emphasized that in such a situation, the United States would not be able to continue its policy of changing regimes around the world due to lack of money for this.

The closure of Silicon Valley Bank may also exacerbate the situation, as this is a consequence of the increase in the US Federal Reserve rate and may lead to asset impairment on the balance sheets of many financial institutions.

President Biden said that the US will need fossil sources for at least 10 more years March 14, 2023 at 10:37